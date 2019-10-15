Bhopal: MP lifts Junior Rowing C’ship trophy

BHOPAL: With a total of six medals and 26 points, MP became the overall champion of the 40th National Junior Rowing Championship which concluded at the upper lake on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh won 4 gold and 2 silver medals in the championship while Odisha bagged the second position scoring 12 points with 2 gold medals and a silver medal. Kerala had to settle for the third position scoring 8 points with a gold medal and a silver medal.

In junior men single scull event, Nitesh Baharadwaj won a gold medal for MP by finishing the race in 3:47:36, Karanveer Singh from Haryana clinched the silver medal and Shobhit Pandey from Telangana won the bronze medal.

MP’s Pradyumna and Prabhakar clinched a gold medal in the double scull men event as they finished the race in 3:33:84min. Boys Sports Company won the silver medal and Punjab bagged the bronze medal in the event.

In coxless pair men’s event, Manjeet and Yogesh of Boys’ Sports Company won the gold medal, Gopal and Yogesh (Madhya Pradesh) won the silver medal and Telangana clinched the bronze medal.

In coxless 4 men’s event, MP’s team comprising Vijaypal, Vedant, Aditya and Mehul clinched the gold medal. Haryana won the silver medal and Telangana bagged the bronze medal.

Madhya Pradesh bagged two medals in the women category events on the last day of the tournament.

Anshika Bharti clinched a gold medal in the single scull women’s event for Madhya Pradesh and the other medal was clinched by the duo of Mohini and Menka, as they bagged a silver medal in the double scull women’s event.

President of MP Builders’ Association, Dilip Suryavanshi, IG Rail Jaideep Prasad, former DGP Swaraj Puri, Director DSYW SL Thaosen, CP Singhdev, Rajlaxmi Singhdev, Robin Dutta and others were also present at the prize distribution ceremony.

MP to host Asian Rowing Championship: In the prize distribution ceremony, Vice President, MP Rowing Association, Devraj Singh announced that Bhopal will host the 2021 Asian Rowing Championship. He said that the championship would be held at the Upper Lake.

Tribute to hockey players: A two minute silence was observed before the prize distribution ceremony to pay tribute to four hockey players who died in a road accident on Monday. Officer bearers and players garlanded the portrait of late hockey players Adarsh Hardua, Aniket Varun, Asish Lal and Shahnawaz Khan.