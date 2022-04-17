Bhopal: MP Karamchari Sangh to hold statewide dharna on May 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Sangh has said that government employees will hold a dharna in Bhopal on May 1 to press their 15-point demands. The meeting of the office bearers and members of Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Sangh was held on Sunday.

Employees Jan Jagran Abhiyan will be started again from Vindhyachal Bhawan from April 18 and on May 1 dharna will be held in which employees from across the state will assemble in the state capital.

State president of Karamchari Sangh, Ashok Pandey said that 15-point demands charter has been finalized. This includes restoration of old pension scheme, regularization of employees, ban on direct recruitment, promotion to government employees, and payment of dearness allowance for 27 months.

Regular employees, NPS holders, permanent workers, daily wage earners, contract workers, computer operators, Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi assistants, Asha-Usha workers, forest protection workers and employees of all cadres have been asked to gather in Bhopal in large numbers.

Pandey said that the employees have been agitating continuously for the last 6 months to demand the implementation of old pension scheme and closure of New Pension Scheme. The state government's attention has been drawn to the demand through various means, but the government is not taking any action in the direction of implementing the old pension scheme.

Sangh has demanded from the Chief Minister that MPs and MLAs of the state and former MLAs should also be given one pension, multiple pensions should not be given and MPs and MLAs should also be given NPS pension.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:31 PM IST