Bhopal: MP at bottom 4; rank 15, score 9.70

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has secured 14th rank whereas Karnataka stood first in the India Innovation Index Report-2019 released by Niti Aayog. With 9.70 score, the state remains the member of worst performer club scoring below 10. Karnataka is the most innovative major state in the country with score 35.65.

Madhya Pradesh falls in category of one of the most poorly performed states in major state category. In the Index of major states which are 17, MP ranks 14th – followed by Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand which are at the bottom of the index. The states have been bifurcated into three categories: major states, north-east, and hill states, and union territories/city states/small states.

The index is based on seven pillars which include five enablers and two performance indicators some of which include human capital, investment, knowledge workers and knowledge output.

The state government is focusing on the Business Environment (BE) and in the category the state ranks 12th in the nation, while the top position has been secured by Tamil Nadu.

The different parameter of the BE in which the ‘ease of doing business implementation score is 98.2 which is the only face save in the entire India Innovation Index Report. In internet subscribers the state scored 4.56, which is very poor in the national scenarios.

In the Knowledge Workers category the state ranks 10th with 7.77 score and the state Maharashtra ranks 1st with 21.60 score.

In the Investment category the state ranks 10th with 3.07 score and the topper Karnataka is having the score of 31.31. The state is spending 19.5 percent as an investment in the field of science and technology and environment. The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flow to the state is very poor only 1.02 score is given to the state.

In the Human Capital category again the state ranks 14th with the score of 23.24 and the topper Tamil Naidu with 49.20 score. The other parameter of the HC category shows interesting factors, like that only 4.63 percent institutions are having the NAAC grade-A and above.

Around 20.33 per cent of the students are studying the engineering and technology. 42.91 per cent of the colleges are connected through NMEICT. Only 16.62 percent of the schools are having the computer labs and the pupil teacher ratio is in higher education is 60:1

The state government expenditure on higher and technical education is just 0.49 percent.

In the Performance Category the state MP ranks to 14 with 6.79 points and the topper Karnataka with 46.36 points.

The Enablers category the state ranks 13th with the 12.61 points and the topper state Maharashtra 25.64 score. In the Safety and Legal Environment the state again ranks to 13 with 15.78 score and the topper Haryana scores 39.96 points. In the Knowledge Output category the state ranks 11th and the state Tamil Naidu ranks first in the nation. But in the Knowledge Diffusion the state slips to 14th rank and the state Karnataka scores top in the nation. The state Uttar Pradesh is top in the list to use the Innovation Efficiency Ratio and the state MP is at the 13 rank in the nation.

Report card

Category Rank

Investment category 10

Knowledge Workers 10

Knowledge Output 11

Business Environment 12

Safety&Legal Environment 13

Innovation Efficiency Ratio 13

Enablers 13

Human Capital 14

Knowledge Diffusion 14

Performance 14

* Ranking out of 17

* Facts & Figures

* 0.49 % is the state govt expenditure on higher & technical education

* 4.63 % per cent institutions are having the NAAC grade-A and above

* 16.62 % schools in state have computer labs

* 19.5 % investment in science, technology and environment

* 60:1 is the pupil teacher ratio in higher education in state

Score

* Internet subscribers 4.56

* FDI 1.02

* Performance 6.79

* Investment 3.07