Bhopal: More than 50% positive cases are of health staff and cops

BHOPAL: More than 50 per cent of the total coronavirus positive cases reported in state capital are of health workers and police personnel.

Bhopal’s total COVID-19 positive cases stood at 83 on Tuesday. Out of 83, 40 are from health department and 12 are from police department.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Alim Khan is among the new positive cases recorded on Tuesday. The deadly virus has claimed a life in state capital on Monday.

Other policemen who tested positive include Prabhudayal, Tanush, Girish, and Ahsan. So far 12 policemen have been tested positive. Following this, the police department is taking all precautions and preventive measures.

Health department employees who tested positive include Mahendra Moskole, Saurav Shrivastava, Sunil Yadav, Ashok Kumar and Dharmendra Kushwah.

CoronavirusSenior officials are undergoing medical treatment in private hospitals.

Two hundred and seventy one policemen of three police stations - TT Nagar, Aishbag, and Jahangirabad - have been instructed not to visit the houses till the lockdown is lifted. Police department has made arrangement of marriage hall, hotels for these police officials for boarding and lodging during lockdown period. The decision has been taken to protect the cops’ families from coronavirus infections. These police stations are mainly dealing with old cities and Markaz devotees tested positive maximum from Masjids. So administration has treated all the 271 policemen are “suspects” so it has banned their entries and mixing up with their family members. Even these policemen have been advise to stay away from home for safety of their families.

CMHO Dr Sudhir Deharia said, “Total 83 patients have been tested positive so far. Forty of them are from health department and 12 policemen posted in various police stations also tested positive.”