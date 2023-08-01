Bhopal: More Than 40% Children Breastfed Within 1 Hr Of Birth

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has done better in adopting good breastfeeding practices than mostástates in the country.

According to latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data, there is negligible progress on the indicator of Early Initiation of Breastfeeding (EIBF). However, this practice grew by 6.9% from 34.4% to 41.3% from NFHS-4 ((2015-16) to NFHS-5 (2019-21, the latest data)) in Madhya Pradesh.

It means that more than one third of children born in Madhya Pradesh are breastfed within one hour of birth.

In 13 districts, the adoption of practice grew by 20%. In 11 districts it grew by 10-19%. There is, however, a wide difference between districts like Singrauli reporting just 0.5 % increase and Alirajpur recording a growth ofá28.8 %.

There is a direct relationship between institutional delivery and EIBF, meaning that children born in health facilities are more likely to be breastfed within the first hour of their birth than children born at houses. Institutional delivery grew by 10% and EIBF by 6.9%áin Madhya Pradeshábetween NFHS-4 and NFHS-5.

Another key indicator ofáInfant and Young Child Feeding is Exclusive Breastfeeding under six monthsá(EBF). Here too, Madhya Pradesháhas done better. Between two surveys, EBF grew by 8.8% at national level (from 54.9% to 63.7%). This increment was almost 15.8% (from 58.2% to 74%). It means that three-fourths of children in the state are exclusively breastfed till the age of six months.

Introduction of solid or semi-solid food along with breast milk between 6 and 8 months of age is also an indicator of good breastfeeding practice.

This practice grew in MP by 1.4% between the two surveys and stands at 38.1% now.áIn this regard, Indoreáis the best performer with 60.9% children being initiated into solid and semi-solid food after six months of birth.

According to NFHS data, the percentage of children of 6-23 months of age receiving an adequate diet in the state grew by 2.6% between the two surveys as compared to 1.7% at the national level.

