Bhopal: Modi to attend virtual housewarming ceremony of two lakh families benefited under PM Awas Yojna

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the housewarming ceremony of about two lakh families who have been benefited under PM Awas Yojna, on September 12.

A grand housewarming programme for two lakh beneficiaries of the scheme will be held on September 12, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This will realize the dream of the PM that ‘every family should have its own house.’

CM while reviewing the preparations of the house warming programme said that it will be the day for fulfillment of dreams of those people. House of your own instills a sense of security among people, said CM. He urged that more and more people should connect with the virtual house warming ceremony and participate in moments of joy and excitement. The online programme will start at 11 am and will be broadcast through various social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. Besides, regional channels will also broadcast the programme. Another feature of these houses is that they were built during the corona pandemic and had provided employment to migrant labourers in large numbers besides creating dwellings for the local residents, said CM.