Bhopal: Mobile Phone Units Worth Rs 6.5L, Furniture Gutted In Fire At Shop In Karond Area

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive blaze at a cell phone shop in Karond area on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday left thousands of cell phones worth Rs 6.5 lakh gutted, the police said. As per police, the blaze could have spread to the adjacent shops too, but the prompt action by the fire-fighters averted a major incident. No fatalities were reported in the incident.

Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday at around 2:30 am. A short circuit inside a cell phone shop triggered a fire. Passersby on noticing smoke billowing out of the shop alerted the fire brigade and police.

As many as six fire tenders from Gandhi Nagar, Govindpura, Fatehgarh and Pul Bogda fire stations rushed to the scene, and began dousing off the flames. Fire-fighters, led by Pankaj Yadav, managed to control the fire from spreading to the adjacent shops.

It took almost three hours for the fire-fighters to extinguish the flames, as claimed by the police. On Thursday morning, the cost of the destroyed goods was evaluated, which turned out to be close to Rs 6.5 lakh. Besides the cell phones, furniture in the shop was also gutted.