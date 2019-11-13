Bhopal: Miracle tree; SHO, 8 cops injured in mob attack

BHOPAL: An SHO and 8 policemen were attacked with stones while trying to prevent people from touching a tree that was rumored to have healing powers. The tree is located in Bankhedi village and rumors were rife that it cures pains in body once it is touched. The cops were attacked by villagers in Pipariya of Hoshangabad district, on Wednesday morning.

A few days ago, a man had spread a rumour that he was drawn towards the tree and he stuck to it. Later, when he was freed, he had all his pains and aches in body, alleviated.

Rumour soon spread and people from nearby areas initially and then from other areas started to visit the tree to touch it. It often led to traffic jam and other law and order issues.

Seeing rise in superstition, the district administration deployed cops in the area to dissuade the people. The villagers had started to earn with the rising footfalls and when they found the administration’s order that was causing loss, they reached the area on Wednesday at around 09 am.

The attackers who were hundreds in number had women and children along with, and that is why the cops failed to retaliate. The cops were thus ordered to prevent the devotees who were flocking to the area to touch the tree.

The police teams from Bankhedi, station road and Mangalwara along with cops from police line were deployed at the spot.

Police had installed several barricades to the route and were talking to visitors when they found the villagers gathered in large numbers around.

Sensing trouble, the cops informed their seniors about it and then few of the devotees, who were vying to see the tree, were allowed.

In the meantime, the villagers who had already gathered there started pelting stones on the team.

They had over 50 women and children in the first row and the men were behind them.

The team was led by SHO Bankhedi Shankar Lal Jharia. Jharia sustained serious head injuries in the assault and other cops who were around, also sustained injuries. SP Hoshangabad ML Chhari said the villagers will be booked for the assault.