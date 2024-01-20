Bhopal: Minor Among Two Held For Duping Class 10, 12 Students | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Saturday claimed to have arrested two persons, including a minor, who used to circulate exam papers of Class 10 and 12 boards online on messaging applications, by demanding money from the students, officials said. Additional DCP (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the accused used to create groups on messaging application ‘Telegram’ and use a watermark of the Board of Secondary education (BSE) to make question papers look genuine.

According to additional DCP Chouhan, the crime branch had received numerous complaints of the fraud going on Telegram for a long time. They began probing the case and nabbed two accused, one of whom is named Dheeraj Khatri (18), a resident of Ujjain and the other one is a minor boy belonging to Bhopal.

They told the police that they used to fish out old question papers of Class 10 and 12 board exams and had created groups on Telegram, where they used to circulate question papers by claiming that they had been leaked. The accused added that they used to demand Rs 500 and sometimes Rs 600 from the students to add them to such groups and dispense the papers to them. The total amount that the duo defrauded the students of is still not clear and is being calculated at present, Chouhan said.