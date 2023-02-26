Bhopal: Minister Vishvas Sarang has narrow escape as car meets accident in Sagar

Madhya Pradesh medical education Vishvas Sarang. | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and his family had a close shave with a major accident in Sagar district late on Saturday night. While the minister and his family fortunately managed to escape unhurt, the vehicle in which they were travelling was damaged badly in the accident.

Talking to the Free Press, Vishvas Sarang said that his vehicle rammed into the divider of the road. Thankfully he and his family survived the accident.

When asked what caused the accident, he said " I don't know how it happened, whether it was due to a tyre burst or something else which led to the accident. But God saved all of us".

He was returning to Bhopal after attending a political program in Tikamgarh. The accident happened on Sagar-Malthone road.

This is the second time that Sarang's vehicle met with an accident within a few months. Earlier when Sarang was canvassing in Gujarat during assembly elections, a dumper had hit his vehicle. At that time as well, he had a close shave from a major accident and survived with minor injuries.