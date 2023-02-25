e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Shivraj-cabinet approves 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to garner women support in poll year

Bhopal: Shivraj-cabinet approves 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to garner women support in poll year

A sum of Rs 1000 will be deposited into the accounts of eligible married, widow and destitute women

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
Follow us on

Bhopal: Shivraj-cabinet approved Mukyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana on Saturday. Under this scheme, a sum of Rs 1000 per month will be deposited into the accounts of eligible married, widow and destitute women. The Cabinet also decided to increase the old age pension from Rs 600 to Rs 1000.

The CM had announce Mukyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana recently, in a move to garner women support in the poll year. Around one crore women are expected to benefit from the scheme.

This scheme will be launched from March 5. The applications of the scheme will be filled from March 15. The teams will visit villages to get the forms filled from the eligible women.

Notably, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched a similar scheme-- Ladli Lakshmi Yojana in 2007, under which money was provided for the girl child's education. The scheme was a big hit and provided Chouhan with a strong women voter base.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: High court quashes orders to conduct exams for Class 5,8 on board pattern
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Woman burnt alive by relatives over alleged land dispute in Damoh

Madhya Pradesh: Woman burnt alive by relatives over alleged land dispute in Damoh

Bhopal: Shivraj-cabinet approves 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to garner women support in poll year

Bhopal: Shivraj-cabinet approves 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to garner women support in poll year

Bhopal: Bajrang Punia to flag off marathon at TT Nagar on Feb 26

Bhopal: Bajrang Punia to flag off marathon at TT Nagar on Feb 26

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur gets a new badminton court

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur gets a new badminton court

Madhya Pradesh: In poll year, ex BJP MLA from Bhind Kushwah, son get 6-month jail term in a...

Madhya Pradesh: In poll year, ex BJP MLA from Bhind Kushwah, son get 6-month jail term in a...