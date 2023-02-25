Bhopal: Shivraj-cabinet approves 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to garner women support in poll year

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal: Shivraj-cabinet approved Mukyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana on Saturday. Under this scheme, a sum of Rs 1000 per month will be deposited into the accounts of eligible married, widow and destitute women. The Cabinet also decided to increase the old age pension from Rs 600 to Rs 1000.

The CM had announce Mukyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana recently, in a move to garner women support in the poll year. Around one crore women are expected to benefit from the scheme.

This scheme will be launched from March 5. The applications of the scheme will be filled from March 15. The teams will visit villages to get the forms filled from the eligible women.

Notably, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched a similar scheme-- Ladli Lakshmi Yojana in 2007, under which money was provided for the girl child's education. The scheme was a big hit and provided Chouhan with a strong women voter base.