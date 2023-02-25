Madhya Pradesh: High court quashes orders to conduct exams for Class 5,8 on board pattern

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Describing it arbitrary in nature, Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed a circular issued by government on September 12, 2020 for conduct of Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations as per SCERT syllabus instead of NCERT “in respect of petitioners' schools.”

The circular was challenged by Ashaskiya Vidyalaya Pariwaar, Katni and Om Higher Secondary School, Sagar in the court stating that they have been teaching Class 5th and 8th students from NCERT books as per an order issued by Rajya Shiksha Kendra in 2022. It stated that all of sudden, the government issued circular in September 2022 stating that exams should be taken as per SCERT syllabus.

The petitioners informed the court that at the end of academic session there cannot be any order to conduct examination of first, second and third languages as per syllabus and books of SCERT.

The government advocate told the court that it was cleared in 2019 itself that from session 2022-23 exams would be conducted as per SCERT syllabus.

After listening to all parties, Justice Vishal Dhagat observed the State government had earlier issued notification that NCERT books be prescribed for students in school but all of a sudden on September 2022 instructions were issued that board pattern examination for said classes would be conducted on basis of SCERT syllabus.

“The said instructions were issued in September 2022 and examination is to be conducted in March 2023. Within such a short period it is not possible for students to purchase new books of SCERT and make preparations for first, second and third languages as per books of SCERT and syllabus prescribed,” the judge noted.

The court disposed the petitions directing respondent authorities to conduct examination of students of Classes 5th and 8th of the petitioners’ schools for first, second and third languages as per syllabus and books of NCERT. The also quashed direction issued by on September 12, 2022 in respect of petitioners' school.

The court said that its order is only for academic session 2022-23.