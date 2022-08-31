Bhopal: Minister Rajput flags off 'Ram Shila Yatra' to Ayodhya from Surkhi

Minister for transport Govind Singh Rajput | file pic

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Minister for transport Govind Singh Rajput on Wednesday flagged off ‘Ram Sila’ Yatra to Ayodhya. Five buses carrying three silver ‘Shila’ (bricks), and 400 pilgrims from Surkhi left for Ayodhya on Wednesday. The shila will be handed over to Ayodhya Mandir Trust Chairman Sampat Rai. The yatra launched by Rajput is being seen in view of the Assembly elections due next year. Addressing the press conference in Sagar, Rajput, who represents Surkhi Assembly Seat in Sagar district, said. “ I'm very proud as the donation from every home of the Surkhi Assembly segment is reaching for (Ram) temple construction.”

The minister said the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, people in the country celebrated the occasion like “Diwali”. To mark this auspicious occasion, he (Govind Singh Rajput) had taken out “Ram Shila Yatra” in his constituency Surkhi. Unlike other parts of the country, people came forward in large numbers to give their donation for Ram temple. “Ram Shila” reached the Surkhi area in the form of “Chal Samaroh”. Now, on behalf of the people of Surkhi, these Ram Shila will be offered to the Ram temple. The faith of Surki residents is engraved in Ram Shilas.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to meet the devotees. Ayodhya MLA and Mayor with others will also be present on this occasion.

Congress MLA from Deori assembly seat and former minister, Harsh Yadav said to “Free Press” that minister Govind Singh Rajput has taken out Ram Sila Yatra to misguide people and divert their attention from burning issues.