Bhopal: Massive campaign from PM’s birthday for benefits to all govt schemes beneficiaries, says Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday that a state-wide massive campaign would be launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 to ensure benefits of all central and state governments schemes reach cent percent beneficiaries.

The campaign will run up to October 31.

Talking to his ministerial colleagues prior to the state cabinet meeting, Chouhan said, “The aim of our government is to make the lives of people better. For this purpose, collectors will lead the campaign in their respective districts under the guidance of the in-charge ministers. MPs, MLAs and public representatives should also be connected to the campaign.”

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of all departments were present in the meeting while divisional and district level officers virtually attended it.

CM said two camps would be organised- one at the village panchayat level and the second at ward level in the urban areas.

He said, “People who are eligible and not connected with the scheme will benefit on the spot in the first camp. Cases which are not possible to be resolved at the camp site will be disposed of in another camp and the person concerned will be informed about the decision.”

He said the campaign, which would be conducted for the welfare of the poor, the farmers and the wellbeing of the common people, would not be a ritual but a yajna, in which no eligible person would be deprived of benefits of the schemes.

The additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of the departments at the state level would coordinate for the necessary guidance and arrangements. In case of policy difficulties in achieving the target, speedy redressal would be ensured, he said.

Draft to restore MP Private University Amendment Act, 2022

Cabinet ratified the draft to restore Madhya Pradesh Private University (establishment and operation) Amendment Act, 2022, on Tuesday. Earlier, through the Act, Prestige University in Indore, Times University in Bhopal, Dr Preeti Global University in Shivpuri and LNCT Vidhyapeeth in Indore were established.

For establishment of three private universities vis Amaltas University in Dewas, Aryavrath University in Sehore and Vikrant University in Gwalior, draft of Act has been ratified.

Cabinet also approved Samadhan Yojana for recovery of remaining mining revenue of the mining resources department. Under the scheme, interest to be paid on remaining mining revenue from 1960-61 till year 2009-10 has been completely waived off.

On the remaining due upto Rs 5 lakh during the duration of year 2010-11 till year 2019-20, interest is waived off totally. On remaining due of more than Rs 5 lakh, a decision has been taken to give 18 percent relaxation on liable interest.