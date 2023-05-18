Bhopal: MiC passing tenders without council’s approval, says LoP Shabista Zaki

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Leader of Opposition in Bhopal Municipal Corporation Shabista Zaki has said that BJP-led Mayor–in-Council (MiC) has passed tenders without approval of municipal council, which is unconstitutional.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Zaki said MiC passed 524 resolutions so far. MiC has the right to pass tenders up to Rs 10 crore but with certain conditions. Then, it needs council’s approval.

If this is not done, then it is unconstitutional. “Because all the people's representatives have a right to know what is happening in their ward or area. But MiC silently passed the resolutions and started development works,” she said.

Responding to a query, she said, “We have all the documents. We will take it to Lokayukta. Budget of corporation was passed on March 21, 2023. From 2022, they started passing tenders setting aside council. BMC doesn’t have funds for corporators. But how tenders worth crores of rupees were passed without clearance of council?”

Zaki said people have been cheated as people's representatives were not informed about their resolutions. “This is also an insult to BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi and his position. The way council is working, it seems that council is only for changing names,” she added.