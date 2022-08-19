Bhopal: Medical student challenges Seat Leaving Bond condition in High Court, notice issued

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has issued notice to director, medical education, principal secretary, medical education, and Jabalpur Medical College administration in a case pertaining to medical seat leaving bond. The next hearing is on September 16.

A medical post graduate course student has challenged the bond condition at High Court. He said he should be released from the bond condition and his original documents be returned without forcing him to pay Rs 30 lakh so that he can get admission in PG course in any medical college in the country.

As per terms and condition, if students leave the course without completing it, they are required to pay Rs 30 lakh, failing which their original documents are not returned to them.

As per petition, Dr Pankaj Mishra of Rewa, who appeared in pre-PG counselling, was allotted a seat in MS orthopedic course at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur in May - June 2020.

The petitioner submitted his original documents to the college dean on September 25, 2020, and also filled the bond on May 29, 2020.

Due to certain circumstances in wake of Covid, Dr Mishra could not join the course and informed the college verbally. On June 7, 2021, the college wrote a letter to him that within 7 days from the date of receipt of letter, if he did not report, then as per pre-PG rules, his admission would stand cancelled and he will have to pay Rs 30 lakh as per Seat Leaving Bond condition.

