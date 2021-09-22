Bhopal: Mandideep Nagar Palika supervisors held for graft

BHOPAL: Bhopal Lokayukta police arrested two supervisors of Mandideep Nagar Palika (MNP) for taking bribe of Rs 8000 for releasing PM Awas Ypjana amount of a beneficiary on Wednesday, said an official.

SP Lokayukta Manu Vyas told Free Press that Rama Rao Singh, a resident of Mandideep, had filed a complaint that MNP water works department supervisor Parmanand Vishwkarma and PM Awas scheme supervisor Kartar Singh were demanding money to release the amount he was sanctioned under the scheme.

The applicant was the beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana and his second instalment of Rs 1 Lakh was due with the MNP. When Rama Rao asked them to release the amount, the two supervisors asked him to pay Rs 10,000 as a bribe. Rama Rao approached Lokayukta on September 20 and filed a complaint.

The SP added that during the verification of the complaint it was decided to pay Rs 8,000.

A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of IPC was registered against the duo.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid to catch the corrupt supervisors red-handed.

As per the plan, Rama Rao agreed to pay Rs 8,000 to the duo. On Wednesday when the complainant reached the office, the supervisors asked him to handover the amount to one of the contractual employees Raja Meena. However, as Rama Rao was handing over the amount to Meena, he somehow found that he was being watched. Meena threw the cash envelope at one ‘chaat shop’ and ran away.

The Lokayukta team caught hold all the three accused. Team in-charge Neelam Patwa added that the searches were conducted in the office and the records of PM Awas scheme was also seized. All pending files in connection with the scheme will also be looked into, said the officer.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:28 PM IST