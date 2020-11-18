Bhopal: Man spike drink, rapes woman in hotel

Police have booked a man who allegedly drugged and raped a 22-year-old woman at a city hotel.

Shahpura police have also booked the owner of the hotel owner, where the modesty of the woman was outraged. The two accused are on the run.

The woman told police that she had met the accused Feroz Ali at a friend’s birthday party. They became friends and around 15 days ago he took her to a hotel for a party. The man there spiked her drink and when she became unconscious raped her. The hotel owner Ashok was aware of the crime, she said.

The complainant said Ali also clicked some objectionable photographs while she was unconscious. Later using those pictures he started blackmailing her to have physical relations with him.

On Tuesday, the woman approached police and lodged a complaint.

The woman told police that she is separated from her husband and lives with her parents in Shahpura.

The accused also threatened the woman asking her not to speak about the incident to anyone.

The woman kept silent, but when Ali started mounting pressure on her, she confided in her parents and thereafter they lodged a police complaint.

Police have booked both the men and a search is underway to nab them, said SHO Shahpura Chandrakant Patel.