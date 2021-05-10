Bhopal: Man kills stepbrother after a brawl in drunken state, had asked him to clean bathroom

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man was killed by his brother on Sunday night. The deceased Nanak Ram was a resident of Bhanpur multi-storeyed building that falls under Chhola Mandir police station. He was a drunkard and would often enter into arguments with family members on the issue.

The incident occurred after a brawl as the deceased had asked his brother to clean bathroom under drunken state. Chola Mandir SHO Anil Singh Morya said the accused is son of victim’s step father. After the murder, the accused dumped his body behind the multi-storeyed building.

When their mother and sister returned from work on Monday, they questioned about Nanak. Anil did not inform about him and rather tried to hide the crime. As they suspected foul play, they informed the police.

Police teams found blood stains all around and quizzed the accused as he was the only person in the house when Nanak was alive. He later confessed his crime. Police have arrested him. Policemen were deployed in large numbers at the spot on Monday over apprehension of unrest.