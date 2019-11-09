Bhopal: Man held for raping mentally challenged girl

BHOPAL: An 18-year-old mentally challenged girl was raped by her 25-year-old neighbour at his residence.

Police said on Friday, her father was out for work and her mother had gone to buy vegetables at the market. Realising that the girl’s brother too went to attend his coaching classes, the accused went to her home and raped her.

Meanwhile, her mother came back and she saw the accused was molesting the girl.

She then raised an alarm and gathered all the neighbours -who then caught hold of the accused and reportedly gave him a sound thrashing before handing him to the cops.

When her mother asked her if he had sexually assaulted her before- she told her mother in broken sentences that the accused lured her on October 21, took her to his house and outraged her modesty. He then dropped her back home, threatening not to disclose the incident to anyone, she alleged.

The accused has confessed to his crime. He is married and is unemployed.