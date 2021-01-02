Bhopal: Man hangs self a week after wife commits suicide

Bhopal: A week after the suicide of his wife, a 44-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his home on Friday afternoon. The deceased, Girdharilal Ahuja, a resident of CRP Colony, in Bairagarh, was found hanging in his house around 2 pm by his son and daughter.

His wife, Komal, had consumed poison on December 26 after she was chided by one of her male friends for ‘tolerating’ a man like Girdharilal as her husband. The Bairagarh police have also booked her male friend, Mukesh aka Bitti Tilwani, for abetting the woman’s suicide.

Family members and relatives rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The family, including his children, also created a row in the hospital seeking stern action against Tilwani. They also refused to let a post-mortem examination be conducted when the body was sent to Hamidia Hospital. The police said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination from Lalkishan Hospital in the evening.