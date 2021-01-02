Bhopal: Man hangs self a week after wife commits suicide

Bhopal: A week after the suicide of his wife, a 44-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his home on Friday afternoon. The deceased, Girdharilal Ahuja, a resident of CRP Colony, in Bairagarh, was found hanging in his house around 2 pm by his son and daughter.
His wife, Komal, had consumed poison on December 26 after she was chided by one of her male friends for ‘tolerating’ a man like Girdharilal as her husband. The Bairagarh police have also booked her male friend, Mukesh aka Bitti Tilwani, for abetting the woman’s suicide.
Family members and relatives rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The family, including his children, also created a row in the hospital seeking stern action against Tilwani. They also refused to let a post-mortem examination be conducted when the body was sent to Hamidia Hospital. The police said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination from Lalkishan Hospital in the evening.
No suicide note
The Bairagarh police have not found any suicide note from the spot. However, his relatives told the police that he had been very upset after his wife’s death. Girdharilal used to run a hotel that was shut down during the lockdown and he had started a tiffin delivery service in Bairagarh.
Komal and her friend, Tilwani, had come back to her home on December 26 and Girdharilal had scolded her for being home so late. However, she got irked when Tilwani chided her for “living with a man like that”.
Komal went again with Tilwani and was brought back by Girdharilal around 11 pm. She then consumed poison and was declared brought dead at the hospital.
SHO Bairagarh Shivpal Singh said the reason of Girdharilal’s suicide was likely to the depression he was suffering from.
