Bhopal: Make cleanliness a mass movement, I myself will go out with a broom

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the local bodies should make sincere efforts for the works of public cleanliness, beautification and waste management in every city and village to bring Madhya Pradesh at the top in cleanliness survey in the year 2022.

Madhya Pradesh has been ranked third in the country in cleanliness survey in 2021. The CM, on Thursday, instructed the officers through video conference that all the collectors should try to get better ranking of their respective cities in cleanliness.

Chouhan said, Make cleanliness a mass movement. I myself will go out with a broom.

The CM said, It is a matter of pride for the state that Indore has consistently stood first in the country in cleanliness. Indore district has got the second rank at the national level for being ahead in cleanliness among nine bodies. Indore has now become an icon for the country in cleanliness. Probably Indore will not even be included in the competition of cleanliness in the coming year.

The chief minister further said, ìIn such situation, other big cities of the state should become cleaner, improve the rank. This will be a new achievement for Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan said, ìRoads should be better in all cities. Attention should also be paid to the maintenance of roads and all types of roads in urban areas.

It was told in the conference that there are 26,300 km of roads in 407 urban bodies of the state. These include 14,700 km of concrete roads, 7000 km of asphalt roads and 4, 600 km of WBM roads.

He said, The works of sewerage projects of the cities in the state should be completed on time. Instructions were given to ensure sewer connection for each house, road restoration, use of cutter machine for road cutting works, reuse of treated water.

The chief minister asked to pay special attention to the works of the sewer project on the banks of Narmada.

It was informed in the conference that 54 sewerage schemes have been approved for 50 bodies in the state. Of these, 12 have been completed. The target is to complete Bhopal's Shahpura, Bhoj Wetland and Kolar sewerage schemes including Maheshwar, Nasrullaganj, Chhindwara, Chitrakoot, Dindori, Nemawar, Omkareshwar and Mandaleshwar schemes by June 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:34 AM IST