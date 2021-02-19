BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board to begin hearing on land claimed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh outfit

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board will begin hearing on the disputed 30,000 square feet land on Friday afternoon. The land has been taken into possession by RSS affiliated Keshav Needam trust. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered to maintain status quo on the disputed land.

The Bhopal district administration had imposed curfew in four police stations limits on January 17. The curfew was clamped in Hanumanganj, Tila Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar police station areas of the old city. The matter pertains to 30,000 square feet of land on which office bearers of Keshav Needam, a saffron organisation, were constructing boundary wall near Sindhi Colony (Kabadkhana). A petition to this effect has been filed in MP Waqf Board tribunal, according to advocate Rafiq Juberi said. “Waqf Board tribunal is taking up hearing on RSS’s Keshav Nidam issue on Friday noon,” he added.