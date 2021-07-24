Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor’s intervention sought against axing of trees in Buxwaha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An NGO has sought Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel's intervention to save the forests of Buxwaha in Chhatarpur district of the state, where a large number of trees are proposed to be cut for a diamond mining project.

The organisation - Vasundhara Environment and Cultural Society - handed over a memorandum of its demand to the governor on Friday.

Its president Purnima Verma said they have sought the governor's intervention for saving the forests of Buxwaha.

In the memorandum, the organisation alleged that efforts to destroy the forests have begun in a planned manner, which will ruin the natural resources, lives of tribal and living beings.