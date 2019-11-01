Bhopal: Lokayukta police arrest food & civil supplies officer while accepting bribe

BHOPAL: A team of Lokayukta police Bhopal have arrested an officer of food and civil supplies department posted in Harda while accepting a bribe of Rs 8000, on Friday.

The applicant who is also an employee of the same department Ashish Kumar Azad filed a complaint to the Lokayukta police, that the assistant grade III officer Jitendra Kumar Choudhary was asking for a bribe of Rs 10,000 to issue the LPC, arrears and salary when he was posted in Jhabua.

After verifying the complaint a trap was laid and as soon as Azad handed the amount to Choudhary- the police arrested him.

Chordhary tried to flee from the spot, but the officials of Lokayukta caught him and completed the due procedures.