Bhopal: Lokayukta police arrest food & civil supplies officer while accepting bribe

BHOPAL: A team of Lokayukta police Bhopal have arrested an officer of food and civil supplies department posted in Harda while accepting a bribe of Rs 8000, on Friday.
The applicant who is also an employee of the same department Ashish Kumar Azad filed a complaint to the Lokayukta police, that the assistant grade III officer Jitendra Kumar Choudhary was asking for a bribe of Rs 10,000 to issue the LPC, arrears and salary when he was posted in Jhabua.
After verifying the complaint a trap was laid and as soon as Azad handed the amount to Choudhary- the police arrested him.
Chordhary tried to flee from the spot, but the officials of Lokayukta caught him and completed the due procedures.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)