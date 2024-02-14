 Bhopal: Loading Vehicle Mows Down A Farmer
Accused driver flee leaving biker to die on the road

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer hailing from Sehore was mowed down by a loading vehicle rushing at a high speed in Gandhinagar area of the city on Tuesday night, the police said. The man died on the spot, while the accused driver sped away from the scene, said Gandhinagar police The 46-year-old man who died in the incident has been identified as Arjun Gurjar. He used to reside in Ahmedpur of Sehore, and had come to the state capital on Tuesday to purchase cattle. While returning home later in the night, a loading vehicle rammed head on into his bike in an area under Gandhinagar.

After the collision, as the biker fell, his head banged against the ground, and he bled profusely. A few minutes later, he died on the spot itself. The accused driver sped away from the spot after biting the biker. The on-lookers informed the police about the accident and later he was rushed to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have begun sifting through the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused driver. Body of Gurjar was handed over to his kin after post-mortem. 

