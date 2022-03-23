Bhopal Literature Festival at Bharat Bhavan from March 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth edition of Bhopal Literature & Art Festival (BLF) of Society for Culture and Environment will be held at Bharat Bhawan from March 25-27, as per a release of the society.

The three-day festival will see participation of a large number of well-known thinkers, authors, former bureaucrats, environmentalists among others.

Society president Raghav Chandra said the fest was being organised in partnership with the MP Government's Department of Culture and Tourism. “Along with established writers, we have also invited new thought-leaders,” he said.

Education historian Sahana Singh, Brussels terror attack survivor Nidhi Chaphekar, former Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar, former Ambassador to EU and Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri, art curator Alka Pande, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi, former Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin, columnist Shobhaa De, former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar, authors Anukriti Upadhyay, RN Bhaskar, historian Vikram Sampath, civil servant and Mt Everest conqueror Ravindra Kumar, ornithologist Dr Satish Pande, environmentalists Krupa De and Viju B have confirmed their participation, Chandra said.

There will be special sessions on gallantry and heroism, which will include participation of General Milan Naidu, Major General RS Bhadauria, journalist Ambreen Zaidi, Nitin Gokhale, Brig Sanjay Agarwal, UP Thapliyal and others. The event will be held in hybrid mode.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:08 AM IST