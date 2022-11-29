Bhopal: Life imprisonment awarded to rape convict, had outraged modesty of minor girl

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted a man, sentencing him to life imprisonment for raping a minor, which was reported in Shabri Complex under Kamla Nagar police station. ADJ Padma Jatav passed the order.

Mishrilal, 40, of Shabri Complex under Kamla Nagar, has been sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 376 (2) IPC and 3/4 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, according to public prosecution officials.

Additional public prosecution officer TP Gautam said that the victim’s mother had visited Kamla Nagar police station in 2018. She said that her minor daughter had gone missing.

While searching for the girl, she visited Old Shabri Complex Block No 4 and knocked the door of Mishrilal's house whom she already knew. He did not open the door. In the mean time, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law also came.

When Mishrilal opened the door, they found Mishrilal with the girl whose clothes were taken off. They yelled at Mishrilal. Her mother-in-law dressed the girl. There was a scratch mark on her chest.

In the forensic lab report, human sperm was found. After the DNA of the accused and forensic report, it was found that she was raped. On the basis of scientific evidence and eye witnesses, accused was sentenced to life imprisonment.