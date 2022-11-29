e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Life imprisonment awarded to rape convict, had outraged modesty of minor girl

Bhopal: Life imprisonment awarded to rape convict, had outraged modesty of minor girl

Mishrilal, 40, of Shabri Complex under Kamla Nagar, has been sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 376 (2) IPC and 3/4 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted a man, sentencing him to life imprisonment for raping a minor, which was reported in Shabri Complex under Kamla Nagar police station. ADJ Padma Jatav passed the order.

Mishrilal, 40, of Shabri Complex under Kamla Nagar, has been sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 376 (2) IPC and 3/4 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, according to public prosecution officials.

Additional public prosecution officer TP Gautam said that the victim’s mother had visited Kamla Nagar police station in 2018. She said that her minor daughter had gone missing.

While searching for the girl, she visited Old Shabri Complex Block No 4 and knocked the door of Mishrilal's house whom she already knew. He did not open the door. In the mean time, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law also came.

When Mishrilal opened the door, they found Mishrilal with the girl whose clothes were taken off. They yelled at Mishrilal. Her mother-in-law dressed the girl. There was a scratch mark on her chest.

In the forensic lab report, human sperm was found. After the DNA of the accused and forensic report, it was found that she was raped. On the basis of scientific evidence and eye witnesses, accused was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Read Also
Shraddha murder case: Forensic experts picked up 12 samples, will match with DNA samples of Walkar's...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Man held for raping, blackmailing neighbour, accused arrested

Bhopal: Man held for raping, blackmailing neighbour, accused arrested

Bhopal: Rs 24 cr go ‘waste’ as water meter not networked

Bhopal: Rs 24 cr go ‘waste’ as water meter not networked

Bhopal: Pragya Thakur demands CBI inquiry into Bina murder case

Bhopal: Pragya Thakur demands CBI inquiry into Bina murder case

Bhopal: After 3 years, Rahul-Nath ties better during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bhopal: After 3 years, Rahul-Nath ties better during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bhopal: Man held for raping, blackmailing neighbour

Bhopal: Man held for raping, blackmailing neighbour