Bhopal: Letter to CS, DGP to ban e-cigarette

BHOPAL: Union ministry of home affairs has written to Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to put a ban on e-cigarette. The Central government has put a ban on e-cigarette by issuing an ordinance. The CS and the DGP have been urged to strictly put a check on e-cigarette. The letter also asks to create awareness against the side-effects of e-cigarette near schools, colleges and other places. The move has been taken by the Central government after getting information of the sale of e-cigarette in several states despite ban on it.
