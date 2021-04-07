Bhopal: Laboratory technician harassed in Covid isolation ward, accused arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A laboratory technician of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) was subjected to sexual harassment at Covid isolation ward where she was admitted. The accused is a staff of the same hospital. The accused Santosh Ahirwar, 40, was arrested on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old girl works as lab technician in the hospital. She told police that the accused entered her ward and laid his hands upon her when she was fast asleep. It was around 3.30 am.

The victim told she initially failed to understand the touch but he slipped his hands inside her clothes. The victim thought some nurse has come for the medical examination. As she began to wake up, the accused fixed her bed and left the room.

The victim discussed the incident with her friend in the morning who told her to inform hospital management. The director of BMHRC then informed police and the accused was handed over to police.