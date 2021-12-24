Bhopal: Kolar to get 8-acre sports complex worth Rs 8 crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sports complex is set to be constructed in about 8 acres owned by the water resource department at Dhamkheda near Amarnath colony in Kolar area of Bhopal district, an official from the water resource department said on Friday while talking to Free Press.

Minister of water resources Tulsiram Silawat announced the construction of the sports complex in Kolar area during the winter session of Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, after which he inspected the plot on Friday.

After visiting Damkheda in Kolar area here, Silawat said his department would build a sports complex at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore, the official said.

Silawat, BJP MLA from Huzur constituency Rameshwar Sharma and other senior officials visited the proposed site where the complex will come up. Silawat has directed his department to draw up a plan to build sport complexes on land available with it, he added.

The sports complex will have the stadium for cricket and football, courts for tennis, volleyball and basketball, a swimming pool and an indoor sports complex for indoor sports like tennis and badminton.

A control room and a security residence will be constructed in the premises.

The official added that a 3D map of the proposed complex will be made soon by the engineers and an action plan for it will be presented in a fortnight.

The minister has directed the officials to draw a plan to develop similar facilities in other areas too since the department has vacant plot at a number of places in Bhopal, he further said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:52 PM IST