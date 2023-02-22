Bhopal: Kindergarten students visit Shaurya Smarak, learn about martyrs

Bhopal: The students of Sudarshan Chakra Army Pre-Primary Schools of Dronachal Top and Sultania Infantry Lines visited the Shaurya Smarak war memorial recently for an educational trip, said the officials here on Wednesday.

The officials said that it was an opportunity for the children to learn about the gallant soldiers of the Armed Forces and the sacrifices made by them.

The students were immediately by the enormity of the war memorial as they arrived at the site.

While taking the stroll around the memorial, the little ones stopped and even tried to read names of the martyrs.

