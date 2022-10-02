Bhopal kindergarten kid rape: Police file charge sheet against bus driver, attendant and school authorities in POCSO court

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police have filed charge sheet in POCSO court against a school authorities, driver and attendant in connection with sexual assault of a kindergarten kid in Billabong school.

SIT Chief, additional deputy commissioner of police Shrut Kirti Somwanshi said, “The charge sheet has been submitted against the driver Hanumant Jatav and the Aya (woman helper) Urmila Sahu on Friday. They are already in jail since their arrest. In the POCSO court, hearing is held almost every day and the police hope that very shortly the court will give judgment in the case,” said the officer.

Billabong School’s chairman Najam Jamal, director operation Faizal Ali, transport manager Sayed Billal and principal Ashish Agrawal were also booked under section 21 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 188 of IPC are also named in the charge sheet, said the officer.The officer added that presently festival holidays are on and court is likely to open on Tuesday next week.

On September 12, a shocking incident came to light when a three-and- half -year -old girl studying in Billabong school, situated in Ratibad area was allegedly sexually assaulted by the bus driver. The parents came to know when the girl complained of pain in her private part.

The matter was reported to the school on September 9, and initially, the school allegedly tried to cover the incident. Following the sensitivity of the case a special investigation team (SIT) was formed.Earlier playing with her favourite doll, the three and a half year old girl narrated the uncle’s dirty work done against her, to the judicial magistrate. The victim recorded her statement to the judicial magistrate under section 164 of CrPC on September 14th.

The police tried to contact other parents to ascertain if they have come across any such incident.