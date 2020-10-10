Bhopal: Kids, adults embrace Streets for People challenge with zest

BHOPAL: The Streets for People challenge began on Saturday at the boat club. The initiative was to raise awareness about health benefits linked with physical exercise. The residents including students and children took part in the three-hour challenge where fun games were organised.

The games like ludo, zumba, drawing and painting, skipping, dancing, skating and other activities kept the participants engaged till 9 am. The roads turned into no motor zone during the period. The children also enjoyed the event and used their brushes to paint nature on canvass. Many people played musical instruments.

“At a time when there is negativity all around, these kinds of events help us to get rid of depressing thoughts,” Kolar resident Ayushi Singh said. Municipal commissioner KVS Chowdhary Kolsani and smart city CEO Aditya Singh also took part in the games. The event is being organised on the directives of union ministry of urban development to raise awareness about exercise and less use of motor vehicles.