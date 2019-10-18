Bhopal: Khare got 3 properties registered a day before Lokayukta raid

BHOPAL: The excise assistant commissioner of Indore Alok Khare purchased three properties a day before the Lokayukta police raid.

The Lokayukta police have searched the property of Khare in district Raisen on Friday. He is accused of having disproportionate property against the known income. Raids were conducted at four places in Indore, Bhaopal, Raisen and in Chattarpur on October 15.

SP Lokayukta Bhopal Irmeen Shah informed that the registrar office of Raisen confirmed that Alok had visited his office on October 14 to get four properties registered.

But he succeeded in getting only three of properties worth Rs 30 lakhs registred in the name of his wife and daughter. He was not able to get the fourth property registered.

The police had seized property worth more than Rs 100 crore, whereas the total assessment of the property will take more time.

Along with the disproportionate property case, the Lokayukta had written to the Sp South Bhopal to register a case under the foreign liquor storage.

He was fond of leading a lavish life, his house is decorated like the bungalows of film stars, he owns the car worth more than Rs 1 crore.