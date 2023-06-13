 Bhopal: Kerala Man Falls To Death From Moving Train In Misrod
Bhopal: Kerala Man Falls To Death From Moving Train In Misrod

The passersby spotted the man lying near railway tracks in the Misrod area and informed the police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 05:52 AM IST
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth hailing from Kerala died after falling from a moving train near Misrod on Sunday evening, police said. The locals, on spotting the man lying in a pool of blood, rushed him to a hospital, where he died during treatment, the police said. Investigating officer (IO) Manohar Singh said the victim has been identified as Jobin M Joy (24). The passersby spotted the man lying near railway tracks in the Misrod area and informed the police.

The Aadhaar card kept in the wallet helped cops to ascertain his identity. The youth, a resident of Kerala, had sustained grievous injuries on his head and backbone. He was taken to JP hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. The cops also found a mobile phone in his pocket. Police have informed his family. The body has been set for the post-mortem.

article-image

