Bhopal: 18-Year-Old Ends Life, Reason Not Known

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl hanged herself to death in Chhola locality on Monday noon, the police said. The police added that the reason behind her extreme step had not been ascertained and further probe was on to unearth the same.

Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Udayveer Singh Bhadoria said that the girl who took the extreme step had been identified as Shubhi Sahu (18), who had recently passed Class 12. She stayed at Kalyan Nagar of Chhola along with her elder brother, sister and father. Her mother has passed away.

On Monday at 2.30 pm, she locked herself inside her room and tied a noose around her neck to commit suicide. When her brother knocked on the door, she did not respond. Eventually her brother Monu broke the door open with the help of his neighbours, only to discover Shubhi hanging from the ceiling of her room.

The cops were informed. They did not recover any suicide note from the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigations are on to ascertain the reason behind her extreme step, SHO Bhadoria said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |