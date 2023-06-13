Bhopal: 64k Commuters Flout Traffic Norms In 6 Months, 0.09% Penalised

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CCTV cameras installed at traffic signals in the city seem to be little use as 378 people flout traffic norms in Bhopal everyday, official records indicate.

The data revealed by Bhopal traffic police revealed that 64,392 offenders flouted traffic norms in Bhopal in 2023. Out of 64,000 offenders, only 6,000 have been penalised by traffic department this year. On papers, challans were issued to only 6,149 of them.

Senior traffic police officials said few traffic police personnel are present at the signals. Taking advantage, people rush their vehicles through the signal, making it difficult to stop them.

Footages recorded in majority of CCTV cameras are of poor quality, which make it difficult to read registration number on vehicle plates. Camera footages can be clearly seen only when vehicle is driven at low speed or is stationary.

According to officials, everyday traffic footage is monitored by Radio and CCTV wing staff who take note of number of offenders.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Mrigakhi Deka said check drives would be expedited in Bhopal. She added that more barricades would be laid at busy areas to prevent offenders from speeding away.