Bhopal: Katha-Srishti: Expo of traditional tribal woodcraft & Dhokra art

BHOPAL: A 10-day workshop on traditional tribal woodcraft and Dhokra art titled as ‘Katha-Srishti’ attracted the visitors at Tribal Habitat, an open air exhibition area of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

Tribal artists from MP and Chhattisgarh took part in it. Pramod Kumar Sharma, the event coordinator said, “The tribal artists have not received any formal training of these tribal arts rather they are accepting it by working with their family. At present through this workshop these artists are doing the work of saving their old traditional context by transforming traditional art into contemporary form.”

A long and rich tradition of wood art has been present in Bastar. The artifacts of personal use of tribal life here as well as beautiful wooden artifacts in ritual, dance ceremony are made by skilled wood craftsmen of Muria community. There are being made traditional crafts in front of visitors, in this workshop, Sanjay Sapre (Modeling Assistant, IGRMS) added.

Traditional wood carver, Milan Korram said that a large part of wooden art of Bastar is associated with the Ghotul culture of the Muria tribe.

They make carved doors, Mata Jhula, deceased pillars and tribal statues, combs etc. Santu Korram said that Mata Jhula is a symbol of Opulence, prestige and splendor. In Bastar, it’s very important for Devgudi and ritual work. In this, only female deity can sit on.

Phool Singh Besra informed about the Ghadhwa metal craft and said that tribal metal-work is prepared using the lost-wax method. This is an elaborate procedure of metal-casting involving several steps and raw materials