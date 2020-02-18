Bhopal: Kamal Nath will inaugurate a one-day workshop on Alternate Project Financing to be held at Minto Hall

BHOPAL: The Chief Minister Kamal Nath will inaugurate a one-day workshop on Alternate Project Financing to be held at Minto Hall on Tuesday.

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission and Visiting Professor at the Stern School of Management, New York will be the chief guest of the programme.

This is for the first time that the CM Nath has taken the initiative of alternate project financing. The Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot informed that discussions will be held in the workshop on the conceptions that are currently developing at the national and international level in the field of Alternate Financing Project.

The workshop will have special sessions on social sector, irrigation and agriculture, infrastructure, energy and industrial development.