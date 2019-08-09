Bhopal: Kamal Nath inaugurates ‘Madhyalok’ in Mumbai

BHOPAL: The people of the state will no longer have trouble in Mumbai for trade, employment and treatment Chief Minister Kamal Nath inaugurated “Madhyalok” building in Mumbai on Thursday.

Nath has said that Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in Mumbai will benefit people coming for tourism, trade and medical facilities.It will also offer accommodation facility to those coming from government work.

CM said that new employment opportunities will have to be found for the youth. The future of the state and the country will be safe from the younger generation.

He said that it is our endeavor that Madhya Pradesh emerge as a developed state and Maharashtra should also be inspired to construct its own building in Madhya Pradesh. Besides, other states should also construct their own buildings in Madhya Pradesh.