Bhopal: Kamal Nath government waived loans of 4,000 farmers, says HM Narottam Mishra

BHOPAL: State home minister Narottam Mishra said former Congress government waived loan of about 4,000 farmers though it was promised to waive the loan within 10 days up to Rs 2 lakh. The Congress and BJP came face to face on farm loan issue once again on Monday. Mishra said that when Congress had formed government, AICC national president Rahul Gandhi had stated that loan of farmers will be waived within 10 days. “But then, chief minister Kamal Nath waived loan of very few farmers, may be 2,000 to 4,000, and not of up to Rs 2 lakh as was promised,” he added.

Hitting back, Congress state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said home minister has a poor memory. Former chief minister Kamal Nath had released the pen drive details in which the names of 27 lakh farmers whose loans were waived were given. “Home minister can take the pen drive and verify it. He should stop spreading lies about the Congress party,” Gupta remarked.

‘Congress lacks right intention’

Hitting out at Congress party, state home minister Narottam Mishra said that the party does not have right policy, intention and leaders.

"The Congress neither has the right policy nor intention nor leaders in the party. This is why party leaders admit that the Congress is a sinking ship."

Responding to a query on Congress leader Kamal Nath's attack on BJP, Mishra said, "Kamal Nath cannot go beyond tweets. I agree that there is a fear of contracting COVID-19 and I appreciate that he is taking precautionary measures. He can go to different states for a meeting but he is avoiding party (Congress) events," Mishra said.To another query, Mishra said government is providing necessary facilities like free medicines, oxygen beds, isolation wards, among others to combat Covid 19. "We need to protect ourselves from the virus and this can only happen if we take precautions," he said. "Precaution is the treatment for coronavirus," he added.