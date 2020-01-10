BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has given tax exemption to ‘Chhapaak,’ Deepika Padukone’s latest film on female acid attack survivors.

The film has courted controversy after Deepika’s visit to JNU and her support to the students of the university, who were attacked.

Nevertheless, the BJP-supported political and student outfits were asked to boycott the film so, by giving tax exemption to the film, Nath has jolted those outfits.

According to Nath, the film relates the story of those women who fall prey to acid attack and gives a positive message to the society.

The film relates the agony of acid attack survivors and their struggle so it is based on changing the people’s mindset, he said

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal said instead of giving tax exemption to the film, the government should have done something for treatment of acid attack survivors.

The film has been exempted from tax for political reasons, Agarwal said, adding that it was because of Deepika’s visit to JNU that, the film was made tax-free.

On the one hand, the government speaks about cash crunch, but on the other hand, AIFA award and films are being exempted from tax.

The government is not functioning on its own but getting inspiration from Marks Maierle.

After the BJP’s opposition, the son of Nath and MP from Chhindwara, Nakul Nath, tweeted that those who are against giving tax exemption to the film are not only women but also have the tendency of throwing acid.