BHOPAL: Kabir compositions leave audience spellbound on last day of first Drive-in Music Fest

Bhopal: Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café band from Mumbai presented popular couplets of 15th-century poet Kabir, which delighted the audience on the concluding day of two-day GIFLIF Drive-in Music Fest at Drive-in Cinema. It was held on premises of Hotel Lake View Residency at Shyamla Hills on Sunday evening.

The troupe began performance with Mat Kar Maya ko Ahankar of popular web series - Scam 1992. Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café is a Indian folk fusion music band known for performing songs composed out of saint Kabir’s dohas.

The second day of concert began with a performance by Nitesh-Rajesh Collective Band. The band presented six songs. Lead singer Nitesh presented a Valentine song, Tu hai to hum hain, which won applause from all age groups.

It was followed by performance of Alif Band, which presented songs based on contemporary issues. The Great Indian Film and Literature Festival (GIFLIF) had organised India's maiden Drive-in Music festival in association with state culture department. During the concert, many people enjoyed performances sitting in their cars and bikes.