Bhopal: Justice Mittal to be sworn in on Sunday

BHOPAL: Justice AK Mittal will be sworn in as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on November 3. Oath taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan. Governor Lalji Tondon will administer oath to Justice AK Mittal. Earlier, he was chief justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Born on September 30, 1958, in Chandigarh, Justice Mittal did his B.Com. (Hons) from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, in 1977, and completed LL.B. from Faculty of Law, Delhi University, in 1980.