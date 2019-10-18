Bhopal: JSS Jigyasa- St. Joseph Girls Convent becomes overall champ

BHOPAL: Over 1500 students highlighted developmental issues like save girl child campaign, clean India, plastic-free society, Indian army, transgender and human rights in an event ‘JSS Jigyasa’.

Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management organised the fifth year of the event.

The event witnessed 9 events and more than 1500 students from 50 schools, who exhibited their best of talent through various activities like rangoli, painting, newspaper dress, shutterbug, flameless cooking, talent hunt and dance competitions.

Through talent hunt, manifold skills of the students were witnessed by the audience. The stage was set for tremendous energy levels, when participants performed their dance on various themes.

The lip-smacking dishes in flameless cooking; creative designs in newspaper dress, photography skills, painting were extraordinarily presented by the participants.

Prizes were distributed by Managing Director of the institute Hero Gyanchandani Ji and Director, Ashish Thakur. For winning maximum events, the overall championship trophy was awarded to St. Joseph Convent Senior Secondary Girls School.