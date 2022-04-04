Bhopal: JMB members demand dates for Roza Iftar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six alleged members of banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB) have demanded dates for Roza Iftar during the ongoing Muharram. On Monday, Bhopal Central Jail administration made it clear that an inmate was eligible for not more than 30gm dates as per jail manual.

Four alleged JMB members, including Fazhar Ali (32), Mohammad Aqueel (24), Jahuruddin Pathan (28) and Faizar Junel, were arrested by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Bhopal on March 13. Later, two more members Faizan Khan and Abdul Karim were arrested from Bhopal and Vidisha respectively. All the six members were sent to 14-day judicial remand on March 28.

According to Islamic religious calendar, holy month of Ramzan started from Sunday.

Sources said that JMB activists had been demanding more facilities. However, the jail administration refused most of them citing jail manual.

Deputy jail superintendent of police Priyadarshan Shrivastava told Free Press that jail administration helps every jail inmate to follow their religious beliefs. The facilities are provided to each and every person according to jail manuals.

Shrivastava further added that the jail administration could provide 30 gram of dates to each of the Rozedar and dates are given to each Rozedar.

“Along with dates, food cooked in jail for jail inmates is given to six JMB members. Food is served to all inmates,” he added.

It also came to light that all the six inmates were busy reading Quran and offering Namaz during month of Ramzan.

