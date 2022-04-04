Bhopal: Qawwal Parvaz arrested from Kanpur by Rewa police, sent to jail

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa police arrested qawwali singer Sharif Parvaz from Kanpur, said the police on Monday. The qawwal was booked for making anti-national statement in a programme at Mangawa town in Rewa on March 28.

SP, Rewa, Navneet Bhasin told Free Press that a case was registered against the qawwali singer after he allegedly made provocative statements against the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a musical event at Mangawa town.

The police had registered a case against him following a complaint by some residents of Mangawa.

The qawwal has been charged under sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 298 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

The SP said that police teams were sent to Meerut, Lucknow and Kanpur to arrest the singer.

He added that the police arrested Parvaz from Kanpur Dehat on Sunday and brought him to Rewa, where the case was registered against him. He was presented into the court and the court sent him to the jail.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:06 PM IST