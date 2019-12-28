Bhopal, Jabalpur & Sagar smart city to get India smart city empowering award

BHOPAL: Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has declared three smart cities of MP a winner under various categories of India smart city empowering awards.

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL), Jabalpur and Sagar smart cities will receive awards under different categories on January 10, 2020.

Projects of solar plant and bio-methanisation plant of the BSCDCL have been selected under best clean energy awards.

BSCDCL has installed solar panels and solar plant of 500 kilowatt capacity around the VIP road that will produce energy of up to Rs 75 lakh worth annually.

Besides, BSCDCL has installed 120 KW plants at ISBT and 35 kilowatt solar plant at headquarters of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The bio-methanisation plant has been installed at Bittan market. One lakh kilowatt power is being generated in the plant per year using green waste collected from nearby areas.

BSCDCL official Nitin Dave said the officials of the firm the award will receive the award in January in New Delhi.

He said the Jabalpur smart city will be awarded for Omti nala NMT project under the best smart mobility project and the Sagar smart city has been choosen under the best smart safe city awards category of its integrated command and control center (ICCC) project.