Bhopal: ISRO’s Space On Wheels Vehicle Reaches EMMRS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Space on Wheels vehicle of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reached Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidhyalaya in Babadia Kalan (EMMRS) on Friday. The students came to know about achievements of ISRO as they saw models of Mangalyan, Gaganyan, Chandrayan.

After inaugurating the exhibition of ISRO, Tribal Affairs Department Deputy Secretary Meenakshi Singh said that to organise ISRO vehicle exhibition, Eklavya Adarsh Avasiya Vidhyalaya, CM Rise Schools, Adarsh Avasiya Vidhyalaya were working under guidance of Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology in association with Vigyan Prasar Vibhag.