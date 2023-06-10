 Bhopal: ISRO’s Space On Wheels Vehicle Reaches EMMRS
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: ISRO’s Space On Wheels Vehicle Reaches EMMRS

Bhopal: ISRO’s Space On Wheels Vehicle Reaches EMMRS

The students came to know about achievements of ISRO as they saw models of Mangalyan, Gaganyan, Chandrayan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Space on Wheels vehicle of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reached Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidhyalaya in Babadia Kalan (EMMRS) on Friday. The students came to know about achievements of ISRO as they saw models of Mangalyan, Gaganyan, Chandrayan.

After inaugurating the exhibition of ISRO, Tribal Affairs Department Deputy Secretary Meenakshi Singh said that to organise ISRO vehicle exhibition, Eklavya Adarsh Avasiya Vidhyalaya, CM Rise Schools, Adarsh Avasiya Vidhyalaya were working under guidance of Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology in association with Vigyan Prasar Vibhag.

Read Also
Bhopal: LoP Shabista Zaki, Hubby Attacked With Baseball Bat, Hospitalised
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MPPSC Fills State Service Posts After Four Years, Recruitments Done On 87% Of Total Vacancies

MPPSC Fills State Service Posts After Four Years, Recruitments Done On 87% Of Total Vacancies

Delay In Octroi Collection Leading To Delay In Salary Payment At BMC

Delay In Octroi Collection Leading To Delay In Salary Payment At BMC

Bhopal: Engineering Student Dupes Four Juniors Of Rs 5L

Bhopal: Engineering Student Dupes Four Juniors Of Rs 5L

Bhopal: Man Befriends Bank Employee On Matrimonial Site, Rapes Her

Bhopal: Man Befriends Bank Employee On Matrimonial Site, Rapes Her

1 Booked For Circulating Personal Pics Of BMC Employee

1 Booked For Circulating Personal Pics Of BMC Employee